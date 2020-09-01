Advertisement

19-year-old arrested in connection to Door County Republican Party headquarters vandalism

Volunteers clean the headquarters of the Door County Republican Party after it was vandalized overnight.
Volunteers clean the headquarters of the Door County Republican Party after it was vandalized overnight.(Republican Party of Door County)
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Sturgeon Bay man in connection with the vandalism of the Door County Republican Party Headquarters last weekend.

According to police, the arrest was made after police followed up with a witness who saw a tan colored or lighter colored SUV near the headquarters building, and was also able to provide key pieces of information during the investigation.

Police add the man admitted to spray painting several Republican political signs on Egg Harbor Road.

Officials add the man was issued a Misdemeanor citation for Criminal Damage to Property.

As Action 2 News previously reported, signs which were vandalized included those for President Trump, U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher and State representative Joel Kitchens.

Police say the man cited is expected to be in court on the morning of October fifth.

