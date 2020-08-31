State reports 266 positive tests, or 7%

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services had only 266 positive coronavirus tests Monday. That was with only 3,818 new tests, but represents 7% of all test results -- ending five days of that metric steadily rising. It’s above the 5% goal health experts want to see to indicate we’re managing the spread of the virus, but it was a big enough change to bring down both the 7-day and 14-day averages.

The 266 new cases is the fewest since June 23, when there were 263 cases out of 11,794 tests, or 2.23%.

3,818 is the fewest results for a 24-hour period since June 1, which had 3,632 results, with 3.85% positive.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 1,122, or 1.5% of known cases.

Nationally, coronavirus cases in the U.S. passed 6 million and COVID-19 deaths passed 180,000, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. That’s 24% of the world’s cases and 22% of the world’s deaths.

Twitter is removing tweets spreading a false claim only 6% of people reported dying from COVID-19 died from the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 6% of those patients have COVID-19 listed as the sole cause of death. The other 94% died of COVID-19 but had underlying factors, such as heart disease or diabetes, but that does not mean that COVID-19 was not a major reason, or the major reason, they died when they did (see related story).

The state reports only 17 more people were hospitalized since Sunday for COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,817 hospitalized for treatment since February, or 7.7% of cases.

There are 7,229 cases still active, or 9.6%. That’s a percentage that’s continuing to decline. The state says another 67,234 people have recovered, or 89%, a number that’s continued to grow.

The state has 86 public and private labs capable of processing 26,591 tests per day, but health experts have cited a lack of supplies and fewer people seeking out testing for the lower numbers. In addition, state officials say another 25 labs are planning to do testing.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 112 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 34 cases (1 death)

Barron - 370 cases (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 45 cases (1 death)

Brown - 5,376 cases (+6) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 64 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 40 cases (2 deaths)

Calumet - 502 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 347 cases (+2)

Clark – 241 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 351 cases (2 deaths)

Crawford – 102 cases

Dane – 5,429 cases (+3) (40 deaths)

Dodge – 1,162 cases (+29) (5 deaths)

Door - 128 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 252 cases (+3)

Dunn - 175 cases (cases revised -1 by state)

Eau Claire - 801 cases (6 deaths)

Florence - 25 cases

Fond du Lac - 1,120 cases (+27) (9 deaths)

Forest - 78 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Grant - 434 cases (17 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Green - 270 cases (+2) (1 death)

Green Lake - 92 cases (+1)

Iowa - 121 cases (+1)

Iron - 122 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 76 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 902 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Juneau - 199 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,967 cases (+6) (63 deaths)

Kewaunee - 181 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,182 cases (+5) (1 death)

Lafayette - 185 cases

Langlade - 83 cases (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 83 cases (+1) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 518 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 778 cases (+5) (13 deaths)

Marinette - 610 cases (6 deaths)

Marquette - 91 cases (+2) (1 death)

Menominee - 29 cases

Milwaukee – 24,079 (+39) (489 deaths)

Monroe - 282 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 429 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Oneida - 212 cases (+2)

Outagamie - 1,866 cases (+21) (20 deaths)

Ozaukee - 909 cases (18 deaths)

Pepin - 46 cases

Pierce - 291 cases (5 deaths)

Polk - 171 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 603 cases (+7) (1 death)

Price - 36 cases

Racine - 4,006 cases (+8) (89 deaths)

Richland - 49 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,686 cases (+19) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 24 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 644 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 160 cases (+1)

Shawano – 271 cases (+3)

Sheboygan - 1,037 cases (+5) (9 deaths)

St. Croix - 637 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 104 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 411 cases (2 deaths)

Vernon - 107 cases (+9)

Vilas - 105 cases (+1)

Walworth - 1,703 cases (+8) (27 deaths)

Washburn – 65 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,622 cases (29 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,568 cases (+3) (74 deaths)

Waupaca - 663 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Waushara - 154 cases (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,528 cases (+16) (21 deaths)

Wood - 458 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 37 cases (+1)

Delta – 130 cases (+10) (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 64 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 134 cases (+1) (1 death)

Houghton – 62 cases (+4)

Iron – 33 cases (+5) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 5 cases

Mackinac - 29 cases (+3)

Marquette - 210 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 219 cases (+6)

Ontonagon – 33 cases

Schoolcraft - 14 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

