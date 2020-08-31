Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Sheboygan man who may be with sister

Armando Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at 9:10 p.m. Sunday at a group home in the 4700 block of Hunters Glen Dr.
Silver Alert
Silver Alert(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Sheboygan man.

Armando Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at 9:10 p.m. Sunday at a group home in the 4700 block of Hunters Glen Dr.

Armando has Alzheimer’s disease. He cannot read or write.

The Silver Alert states that prior to Armando’s disappearance, a woman was seen at the end of the group home driveway. It’s believed to be Armando’s sister who lives in Milwaukee. It’s possible they could be in the Milwaukee area or in the Wisconsin Dells area. There was no description of the vehicle.

Armando’s sister is approximated 60-70 years old with a small-to-medium frame. She has light, short, curly hair.

ARMANDO RODRIGUEZ DESCRIPTION

  • Hispanic male
  • 5′6″
  • 190 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • White hair
  • Mustache and beard
  • Wearing blue jeans or camoflauge pants; white t-shirt with American flag; watches on each wrist

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement.

