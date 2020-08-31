Advertisement

School nurse pleads for parents to be patient, be honest about changes in child’s health

By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday marks the much-anticipated first day of school for many kids, and with so many going back into school buildings for in-person learning, a school nurse is pleading for cooperation and honesty.

Action 2 News spoke with Krista Nelson, the nurse for the De Pere School District, who says she has been bombarded with questions from parents about their kids’ health going into school.

Nelson says she’s asking for patience as they navigate so many new policies and rules, and is pleading with parents to be honest about any change in their child’s health.

“I think there are going to be positive cases in the schools. We already have them so I do know that, so be prepared for that. First and foremost, please stay home when you’re sick, even if it’s something as minor as congestion that’s just abnormal because we’re seeing a lot of just minor symptoms that are testing positive for COVID,” said Nelson.

In addition, Nelson says she understands the difficult situations parents are in with missing work if their kids have any sicknesses, but says symptoms are so wide-ranging, they have to be this cautious.

Nelson goes on to say the district is following guidance from local and state health departments, but every case is going to be evaluated on its own.

Allergies are also starting to kick in for a lot of people, and she says parents should make sure their kids’ school knows they have allergies, and if they take medication for them, to continue it to help distinguish between that and COVID-19. “So if your child has runny nose, cough, normal allergy symptoms, great. That’s their baseline- anything else added on to that, headache, that’s going to be out of the norm and then we’re going to investigate those symptoms a little further,” said Nelson.

If kids miss school for these situations, there’s no penalty.

In some instances, Nelson says it is possible kids could be kept home for close to a month, depending on how many people get sick in one household.

