SCATTERED STORMS THIS AFTERNOON

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms will push through the area this afternoon. While the severe weather outlook is LOW, heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible from any thunderstorm. Most areas have the potential to pick up 0.25″ of rain, but some 0.50″ totals are possible in isolated areas. Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end, followed by clearing skies into this evening.

Today is also going to be breezy, as south winds gust up to 25 mph. That wind will bring in a slight taste of humidity, but dew points will drop again, once the front passes through tonight.

September arrives tomorrow and it looks like the new month will start off on a seasonable note. Most highs will be in the 70s for the week ahead, although we could get up to 80 degrees on Wednesday. It could feel slightly humid into Thursday as a breezy southwest wind develops. A cold front passes through on Thursday, and may trigger a few storms... generally NORTH of Green Bay. Highs will be in the low 70s Friday, but should get warmer over the weekend.

Another round of widespread rain looks to develop on Sunday as a cold front sweeps through Wisconsin. Behind that front should be our first real taste of fall! In fact, much of next week appears rather fall-like with highs generally in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

AFTERNOON: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TUESDAY: W 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and slightly humid. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cooler and less humid. LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A late shower SOUTH. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Turning breezy and slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few storms, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 71 LOW 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Rain possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler. Sprinkles? HIGH: 67

