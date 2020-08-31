Advertisement

Red-tailed hawk shot by arrow ready for release into wild

A red tail hawk. (Photo courtesy of Brian Boyd Photography)
A red tail hawk. (Photo courtesy of Brian Boyd Photography)(KWTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A red-tailed hawk that was shot in the wing by an arrow in July will be released back into the wild this week.

The injured hawk was found on Green Bay’s west side on July 21, on the 1700-block of Wedgewood Dr. The hawk was taken to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and treated by Gentle Vet Animal Hospital. It received physical therapy and flight training at the wildlife sanctuary.

The hawk will be released on Wednesday. The event is not open to the public.

Police are still investigating the hawk’s injury and is asking anyone who might have information to call the Animal Protection Division at (920) 448-3200, extension 0113. The case number is 20-206760. You can provide a tip anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by calling (920) 432-7867, online at www.432stop.com, or with the P3 app on the Apple app store or Google Play.

