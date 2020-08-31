Police: Man, service dog in crosswalk hit by vehicle, suspect arrested for hit and run

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they have arrested a man suspected of hitting another man in his motorized scooter and his service dog while in a crosswalk and leaving the scene on Sunday.

According to Menasha Police, they were called to the intersection of Second Street and Appleton Street in Menasha on Sunday for a hit and run.

When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old Menasha man who was injured in the cross walk next to his motorized scooter.

Officials say the man was conscious with non-life threatening injuries, and he was taken to a hospital.

Police say the man was in the crosswalk when he and his service dog were hit when a pickup truck didn’t yield for a right of way.

Although the service dog had run off, the dog was reunited with the victim later on in the day.

According to police, the dog was limping, but is expected to recover from the incident.

Menasha Police say they were able to find the vehicle which hit the man and his dog shortly after, and they arrested a 28-year-old Menasha man.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified by police at this time, is being held at the Winnebago County Jail, where formal charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, OWI first offense causing injury, Hit and Run causing injury, and Operating While Suspended are pending.

Police say they’re thanking all of the witnesses who were at the scene, adding they were critical in identifying the suspect and helping the victim before the first responders arrived.

