Police investigating vandalism, theft at Joannes Stadium

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say they’re currently investigating a theft and vandalism at Joannes Stadium in the city.

According to police, the person or persons responsible broke a pad lock and entered the stadium sometime between August 28th and August 31st.

When they gained access to the stadium, they also broke into the concession stand, stole $46 worth of beer, and spray painted the stand.

At this time, police say a total damage estimate is about $225.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Joannes Stadium, the previous home of the Green Bay Bullfrogs, is now home to the Greater Green Bay Blue Ribbons.

The Blue Ribbons wrapped up their season on August 21.

