Local oncologist reports increasing number of colorectal cancer cases among younger patients

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of actor Chadwick Boseman, 43, brings national attention to colon cancer screening and prevention. He was first diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016.

The American Cancer Society calls colorectal cancer the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States among both men and women.

“Colon cancer and rectal cancer are grouped together,” said Dr. Kevin Mortara, The Cancer Team at Bellin Health.

Part of The Cancer Team at Bellin Health, Dr. Mortara says more than 150,000 people in the United States receive a colorectal cancer diagnosis each year with an estimated 100,000 cases of colon cancer and 50,000 cases of rectal cancer.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends colon cancer screenings start at age 50 while the American Cancer Society (ACS) recommends routine screening starts at 45. They may be recommended even earlier for patients with a family history of cancer.

Dr. Mortara reports a decrease in colorectal cases overall but says the number of diagnoses among younger people is rising: “It is unusual to see colon cancer in your 40s, but unfortunately, I’ve got a few patients in my clinic right now that do have that.”

A new banner on the ACS websited brings attention specifically to colon cancer after the death of Chadwick Boseman. A statement from the organization to Action 2 News mourns his passing.

“With the nation, the American Cancer Society mourns the passing of Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer. For more than a decade, we watched him transform himself into some of our greatest historical figures – Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, James Brown. He was also a superhero on screen and in life. His transformational performance in Black Panther challenged Hollywood images and celebrated the Black community. And his dedication to sharing his craft with the world, all while battling this terrible disease, was a gift to us all. Our sincerest condolences are with his wife, his family and all those who love him.”

Dr. Mortara urges anyone at risk or experiencing symptoms of colorectal cancer to reach out to their doctor for more information about prevention and possible screening.

“The earlier the stage, the better the prognosis is what it boils down to,” he said.

While screenings predominantly involve a colonoscopy, newer tests involve testing DNA or stool material. Recommendations call for screening every five to ten years with no abnormalities and more frequently with the presence of polyps.

“As we’ve become busier and busier and busier or who knows what the actual reason is, we’re not doing as good a job as we would like to in screening. That’s true for lung cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer. We’re better than we were, but there’s a long ways to go,” said Dr. Mortara. “So, I encourage everybody that might be listening to this to really think hard about whether their screening is up to speed. They might be the person that has a very early stage colon cancer found if they press forward with that screening versus finding it late and unfortunately not having as many treatment options if that’s the case.”

