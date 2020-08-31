Advertisement

False COVID-19 claim retweeted by Trump removed from Twitter

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Twitter removed a post that President Donald Trump retweeted Sunday because it contained a false claim about coronavirus death statistics, which violated the company’s rules.

The tweet, originally posted by a supporter of a baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, claimed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data that indicated only 6% of people listed as having died from COVID-19 “actually died” from the virus.

But that’s inaccurate.

In truth, the CDC data says 6% of death certificates that list COVID-19 indicate it was the only factor in the fatality. The other 94% percent of patients had, on average, two to three “contributing causes” mentioned in addition to COVID-19 on their death certificates.

These contributing causes include pre-existing conditions such as heart disease or diabetes, which the CDC has long stated increase a person’s chances of dying from the coronavirus. In addition, factors such as pneumonia that may be caused by COVID-19 may also be listed on death certificates.

Just because these patients had other factors that contributed to their deaths does not mean that COVID-19 was not a major reason, or the major reason, they died when they did.

In fact, the CDC reports COVID-19 is listed as the underlying cause on the death certificate in 94% of these deaths.

The CDC told CNN in July that COVID-19 would be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. While the final ranking will not be available until next year, data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates COVID-19 will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.

As of August 28, the CDC reported 167,558 deaths involving COVID-19 in the U.S. since February.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, a night highlighting music and pop culture, kicked off with heartfelt words in memory of Chadwick Boseman, as host Keke Palmer told viewers the event was dedicated to the “Black Panther” icon.

National

Trump, Portland mayor blame each other after deadly shooting

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the man fatally shot in Oregon’s largest city was a supporter of the group and a “good friend.”

National

Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Scores of police supporters gathered in downtown Kenosha where protesters have demonstrated against police brutality since the shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend.

National

‘Tragedy’: St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The suspected gunman barricaded himself inside a home and police negotiated with him for nearly 12 hours before he was taken into custody Sunday morning.

Latest News

National Politics

Portland mayor says Trump has 'created the hate'

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting as the city's mayor and President Trump blame eachother for the violence.

National

Key air monitors offline after Laura hits Louisiana gas hub

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Key state and federal air hazard monitors are offline in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura hit the heavily industrialized coast.

National

United says it will drop widely scorned ticket-change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
United Airlines says it is dropping a controversial $200 fee on consumers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Police monitor ‘unlawful protest’ in downtown Green Bay

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police monitor ‘unlawful protest’ in downtown Green Bay

News

Police: 1 person shot in Green Bay

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police: 1 person shot in Green Bay

National

One person killed during Portland protest

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
New details have emerged in the deadly shooting near violent clashes in Portland, Oregon.