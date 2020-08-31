Brown County Child Support Agency lands national pilot program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Child Support Agency is now one of seven nationwide to land a spot in a learning pilot. It’s meant to bring solutions for families and make sure the current justice system works for everyone who needs it. The project is called the Procedural Justice-Informed Alternatives to Contempt (PJAC) and it’s goal is to give child support agencies the tools to better serve families.

“This pilot project is the only one being made available in the state of Wisconsin and one of just seven across the country,” said Jeff Flynt, Brown County Deputy Executive.

The county says its child support agency is always looking for ways to incorporate education and outreach, and this pilot project will give them tools to help parents who owe child support.

“The piece that we’re embarking upon now is interventions at earlier stages, in the enforcement process so perhaps at a paternity establishment, if you will, or at the time of review and adjust when an order needs to be modified,” said Maria Laescki, Brown County Child Support Agency Director.

The idea is to support families and parents before there’s non-compliance or before judicial intervention is needed. This is something Casa ALBA Melanie in Green Bay feels will help families it serves, especially for those who don’t speak English.

“Telling them they have bilingual staff, they feel like they can go over on their own and do their thing,” said Maria Plascencia, Executive Assistant at Casa ALBA Melanie.

The project, in the form of peer learning, will in turn be a support for the entire family involved.

“We had done in the past for 8 years was we primarily served the non-custodial parent, and this endeavor we’ll be serving essentially the whole family, and at the end of the day that’s really where the win happens,” said Lasecki.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.