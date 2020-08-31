Advertisement

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for keeping the kids active during virtual learning

By Kathryn Bracho
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some parents will have to be physical education teachers for students who are starting the year online.

Nate Vandervest is a Bellin Health Running Specialist. He shared some tips with us for helping kids be active.

“What we don’t want to get into is scheduling: ’Well, I’ll do something every other day.’ Because then they tend to gravitate toward maybe not getting out as much as they should, so an every day approach would be the way I would recommend it,” says Vandervest.

He says going “old school” is an option. Show your kids the neighborhood games you played as a child.

Keep it simple. Do biking, hiding, and running races.

“We’re build to move and this will help anxiety. It’ll help depression. It gets your mind off things. It helps clear your mind. There’s evidence out there to show that when you’re being slightly active you actually think a little bit better and think a little bit clearer,” says Vandervest.

