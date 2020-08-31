Advertisement

BACK 2 SCHOOL: A look at district plans as school starts Tuesday

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - It’s time for students across Northeast Wisconsin to get back to the books. For most, the first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 1

The start of the school year will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most school districts will have in-person learning. Some will start with virtual learning. Others have a hybrid approach.

Green Bay Area School District and Appleton Area School District are starting with online learning. They’ll monitor the COVID-19 situation in Wisconsin and then make a decision on transitioning to in-person learning.

Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Manitowoc are starting with hybrid models. It’s a mix of in-person and online learning. The idea is to make sure classes and hallways are not crowded.

In Manitowoc, 4K will have two half-days per week inside the building. All other learning will be virtual. Elementary students have four half-days per week. Middle school students will go one full day per week. High school students will be in the classroom two half days per week.

MANITOWOC SCHOOL PLAN: https://www.manitowocpublicschools.org/

In Oshkosh, students will be split into “A” and “B” groups. Each group will attend in-person classes on different days.

OSHKOSH SCHOOL PLAN: https://www.oshkosh.k12.wi.us/families/2020-21-school-year-plan

In Fond du Lac, the district is dividing students into different groups to do in-person learning at different times.

FOND DU LAC SCHOOL PLAN: https://www.fonddulac.k12.wi.us/20-21schoolyear.aspx

In the Howard-Suamico School District, the plan is to have extra teachers on hand, whether or not a substitute is needed.

Deputy superintendent Mark Smith says the plan is to keep two substitute teachers at each elementary school.

“We also know we can utilize our substitute teachers to help out in additional areas, whether that’s supervising in the lunch room or making sure students are social distancing in hall ways,” says Smith.

HOWARD-SUAMICO SCHOOL PLAN: https://www.hssdschools.org/community/covid19

Each district has its own back to school plan. If you need more information, check with school officials or go on the district’s website.

ACTION 2 NEWS BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

