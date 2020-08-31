AUGUST ENDS WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

A cool front will move across Wisconsin today. Along this boundary, showers and thunderstorms will push through the area, mainly during the midday and afternoon hours. While the severe weather outlook is LOW, some brief downpours are possible from any thunderstorm. Most areas have the potential to pick up 0.25″ of rain, but some 0.50″ totals are possible in isolated areas. Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end, followed by clearing skies into this evening.

The day ahead is also going to be breezy, as south winds blow up to 25 mph. That wind will bring in a slight taste of humidity, but dew points will drop again, once the front passes through tonight.

September arrives tomorrow and it looks like the new month will start off on a seasonable note. Most highs will be in the 70s for the week ahead, although we could get up to 80 degrees on Wednesday. Keep an eye on the forecast towards the Labor Day holiday weekend... It looks like it will start off warm, but after some rain on Sunday, it may turn sharply cooler into next Monday. While things can change, next week looks very autumn-like across Wisconsin!

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TODAY: S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

TUESDAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms... Mainly this afternoon. Breezy and slightly humid. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cooler and less humid. LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A late shower SOUTH? Seasonable temps. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few showers, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy with scattered showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

LABOR DAY: Much cooler and mostly cloudy. HIGH: 66

