Advertisement

A SOMEWHAT QUIET WEATHER PATTERN...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder today as a cold front has been making its way through. Much drier air will move in behind the front bringing clearing skies and lighter winds. There is a small chance of a little patchy fog later tonight.

Tuesday will see any early sun fade behind increasing clouds. Northern areas will see more sun than the south. In fact, southern areas could also have a few spotty light rain showers later in the day or during the evening. Wednesday brings the return of sun. It will turn breezy during the afternoon and remain breezy into Thursday. Thursday may also bring a few spotty thundershowers. Another rain chance returns Sunday.

The bottom line on the forecast: Rather quiet... Little if any strong storms... Seasonal temperatures - Until next week when it will be MUCH cooler than average. A taste of fall...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cooler and less humid. Patchy fog? LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A late shower SOUTH. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Turning breezy and slightly humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few storms, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 71 LOW 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Rain possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun with scattered rain showers, possibly thunder. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler. A few showers. HIGH: 67

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Seasonable start to September

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Clearing skies tonight

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
Showers and thunderstorms will push through the area this afternoon.

Forecast

SCATTERED STORMS THIS AFTERNOON

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms

Updated: 9 hours ago
Showers and thunderstorms will push through the area, mainly during the midday and afternoon hours

Latest News

Forecast

AUGUST ENDS WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking Monday storms

Updated: 12 hours ago
Clouds will thicken Monday morning as showers and storms get into central Wisconsin.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions this evening, clouds build overnight

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions this evening, clouds build overnight

Forecast

SLIGHTLY HUMID WITH A CHANCE FOR STORMS MONDAY

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Nice wrap for the weekend, some storms possible Monday

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Nice wrap for the weekend, some storms possible Monday

Forecast

PLEASANT SUNDAY WEATHER

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT