A SOMEWHAT QUIET WEATHER PATTERN...

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder today as a cold front has been making its way through. Much drier air will move in behind the front bringing clearing skies and lighter winds. There is a small chance of a little patchy fog later tonight.

Tuesday will see any early sun fade behind increasing clouds. Northern areas will see more sun than the south. In fact, southern areas could also have a few spotty light rain showers later in the day or during the evening. Wednesday brings the return of sun. It will turn breezy during the afternoon and remain breezy into Thursday. Thursday may also bring a few spotty thundershowers. Another rain chance returns Sunday.

The bottom line on the forecast: Rather quiet... Little if any strong storms... Seasonal temperatures - Until next week when it will be MUCH cooler than average. A taste of fall...

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cooler and less humid. Patchy fog? LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A late shower SOUTH. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Turning breezy and slightly humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few storms, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 71 LOW 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Rain possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun with scattered rain showers, possibly thunder. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler. A few showers. HIGH: 67

