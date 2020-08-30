GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

About 100 people and 50 cars cruised the streets of Green Bay and De Pere to bring raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s.

It’s called The Drive to End Alzheimer’s

Drivers drove by 20 memory care and nursing home facilities while honking their horns at residents.

“So many of our memory care facilities and nursing home facilities cannot get out and do events,” The Automobile Gallery Director of Events Kathryn Gardner said. “They can’t go out and see things.”

Residents were spaced out six feet apart and enjoyed the show.

For $20 a person, people were able to be a part of the car cruise.

After the cruise, participants met at The Automobile Gallery for Booyah and dessert.

All of the proceeds from the event are going toward the local Alzheimer’s Association in Green Bay.

