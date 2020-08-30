SLIGHTLY HUMID WITH A CHANCE FOR STORMS MONDAY

It’s been a pleasant day, and you can expect a quiet night. Clouds will gradually increase as our next weathermaker approaches from the west. The humidity will slowly climb as well... leading to a slightly warmer night with lows in the mid 50s. We should be dry to start Monday morning, but storms become more likely later in the day.

Clouds will thicken Monday morning as showers and storms get into central Wisconsin. While a storm or two may be strong for the afternoon, the severe weather outlook will be LOW. Most storms will end late Monday evening, and skies will be partly cloudy overnight. The daytime could be breezy with a southwest wind gusting to 25 mph. Highs will get into the middle and upper 70s and it will feel slightly humid.

Scattered showers are possible Tuesday, mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. Northern areas should stay dry with more sunshine. Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower half of the 70s. Another weather disturbance will approach the area on Wednesday. Southerly winds will pick up late in the day, and the humidity will increase. It should be warmer with highs to near 80. Low pressure will track well north of the area on Thursday, but it will drag a cold front through Wisconsin. Breezy winds can be expected. Look for scattered storms as well... mainly NORTH. It will be cooler behind that front on Friday, and lower humidity can be expected through the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE MONDAY

MONDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: SSW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually increase. Not quite as cool as last night. LOW: 57

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy at times with scattered storms by the afternoon. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Sunshine NORTH, more clouds SOUTH. Rain chance mainly south of Green Bay. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Turning breezy and slightly humid late. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered storms... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms possible. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.