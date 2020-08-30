Advertisement

Several Cars Stolen near Fox River Mall

Suspect stole cars, drove them and then left them to steal more
Cars were stolen, driven and abandoned near Fox River Mall Saturday night
Cars were stolen, driven and abandoned near Fox River Mall Saturday night(KSFY)
By Dana Munro
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute Police responded to reports of several stolen vehicles near the Fox River Mall around 5: 30 p.m. tonight. Police say the suspect was stealing vehicles for a short period of time and then abandoning them before stealing more. The suspect is believed to have stolen vehicles in the Towns of Ellington, Cicero and Seymour. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Chute Police are continuing to investigate.

Investigators have also been handling at least one burglary that seems to be related and happened in the Outagamie County. In one case the suspect demanded the keys of the driver. She abandoned her car and was not hurt.

Grand Chute Police remind you to not leave keys in your cars, keep your homes locked and turn on lights around the front of your house to deter people from coming in. If you have any information related to the case contact Grand Chute Police.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police monitor ‘unlawful protest’ in downtown Green Bay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police tell Action 2 News they continue to monitor what they call an “unlawful protest” in downtown Green Bay.

News

Pawffee Shop Cat Cafe celebrating one year anniversary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The Pawffee Shop Cat Cafe is celebrating its one year anniversary next week.

News

Woman receives fine, citation from Howard for Black Lives Matter protest

Updated: 6 hours ago
Woman receives fine, citation from Howard for Black Lives Matter protest

Sports

Bucks return to court, close out Magic with 4th consecutive win

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks advance to face Miami in the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs

Latest News

News

Packers Mark Murphy on being asked to stick to sports: “I have to respectfully disagree”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers players have asked their bosses to speak out and act out against racism.

News

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests following a police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.

News

Artstreet creates road show for this year’s event

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Saturday’s Artstreet Road Show featured artists throughout the city, and was held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

News

Woman receives fine, citation from Howard for Black Lives Matter protest

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Tia Johnson
Hannah Lundin, who spoke with Action 2 News earlier this week about the invoice sent by Ashwaubenon officials, says she has now received a fine and citation from Howard for a protest held there.

News

DHS: 9.4% of tests come back positive Saturday, percentage of active COVID-19 cases drops slightly

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say out of the new 8,752 test results received Saturday, 9.4% were positive. That percentage has been increasing since Tuesday, when it stood at 6.39%.

News

‘7 bullets, 7 days’: Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than a thousand people have gathered in Kenosha for a rally against police violence.