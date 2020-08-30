Several Cars Stolen near Fox River Mall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute Police responded to reports of several stolen vehicles near the Fox River Mall around 5: 30 p.m. tonight. Police say the suspect was stealing vehicles for a short period of time and then abandoning them before stealing more. The suspect is believed to have stolen vehicles in the Towns of Ellington, Cicero and Seymour. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Chute Police are continuing to investigate.

Investigators have also been handling at least one burglary that seems to be related and happened in the Outagamie County. In one case the suspect demanded the keys of the driver. She abandoned her car and was not hurt.

Grand Chute Police remind you to not leave keys in your cars, keep your homes locked and turn on lights around the front of your house to deter people from coming in. If you have any information related to the case contact Grand Chute Police.

