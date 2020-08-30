Programming note: “Full Court Press: Election Countdown”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV 2 is postponing a repeat episode of “Match Game” at 9 P.M. on Thursday, Sept. 17, to bring you a one-hour election special, “Full Court Press: Election Countdown” hosted by Appleton native and Gray TV chief national political analyst Greta Van Susteren.

Greta will break down the race for the White House, what’s at stake in the U.S. Senate, and the issue of mail-in voting for the national election November 3.

“Match Game” will air at 2:05 A.M. Friday.

ABC is also making a switch to programming for Major League Baseball from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. in late September and early October. “General Hospital,” “GMA3” and “Dr. Phil” will not air those days.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Thursday, Oct. 1

Friday, Oct. 2

“General Hospital” fans won’t miss new episodes because the ABC network is pre-empting its own program and will hold new episodes for when the show returns.

“Dr. Phil,” which is broadcasting new episodes, will air at 2:05 A.M. on WBAY-TV 2. You may need to set your DVR manually.

