Advertisement

Programming note: “Full Court Press: Election Countdown”

Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren (Source: Gray Television)
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren (Source: Gray Television)(WTVY News 4)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV 2 is postponing a repeat episode of “Match Game” at 9 P.M. on Thursday, Sept. 17, to bring you a one-hour election special, “Full Court Press: Election Countdown” hosted by Appleton native and Gray TV chief national political analyst Greta Van Susteren.

Greta will break down the race for the White House, what’s at stake in the U.S. Senate, and the issue of mail-in voting for the national election November 3.

“Match Game” will air at 2:05 A.M. Friday.

ABC is also making a switch to programming for Major League Baseball from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. in late September and early October. “General Hospital,” “GMA3” and “Dr. Phil” will not air those days.

  • Tuesday, Sept. 29
  • Wednesday, Sept. 30
  • Thursday, Oct. 1
  • Friday, Oct. 2

“General Hospital” fans won’t miss new episodes because the ABC network is pre-empting its own program and will hold new episodes for when the show returns.

“Dr. Phil,” which is broadcasting new episodes, will air at 2:05 A.M. on WBAY-TV 2. You may need to set your DVR manually.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

National aluminum shortage hits manufacturers, distributors

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
One Manitowoc manufacturer feels the direct impact of a national aluminum shortage, specifically a shortage of aluminum cans.

News

Oconto County deer tissue tests positive for virus causing sometimes fatal disease

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin DNR says a tissue sample found in an Oconto County deer has tested positive for a virus which causes epizootic hemorrhagic disease, also known as EHD.

News

Coronavirus numbers largely unchanged Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
More than 12,000 tests, more than 1,400 new cases, 8 more deaths.

News

2020 Coats for Kids launches with four-city drive-thru event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren't so fortunate

Latest News

Crime

Fire chief: Damage from Kenosha unrest tops $11 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha’s fire chief says damage from the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake has now topped $11 million.

Packers

Things to Know for the Packers-Lions home opener at Lambeau Field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY staff
With no fans in the stands, the home opener at will be unlike any other. Here's how you can still experience the game.

News

Inmate who died at Manitowoc County Jail identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Justin Hall, 36, died hours before he was supposed to make a court appearance, online records show.

News

Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Shawano County, Oconto County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
This is the first positive identification of emerald ash borer in Oconto County and Shawano County.

News

Pandemic forces Tommy Bartlett Show to close for good

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
After 69 years, the Tommy Bartlett Show is shutting down permanently.

Crime

Former school official pleads guilty in federal child porn case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
David Hay, 40, entered the plea Tuesday in Green Bay’s Federal District Court. He faces a possible sentence of five-to-20 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.