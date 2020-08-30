Programming Note: ABC makes prime-time lineup change for Sunday, Black Panther to air commercial-free

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ABC has made a switch in programming for Sunday night in order to honor actor Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 at his Los Angeles area home Friday following a battle with colon cancer.

Boseman, who starred as Jackie Robinson in the film “42″ and James Brown in “Get on Up”, is also known for playing T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel universe.

To honor his career in film, ABC will be showing Black Panther commercial free on Sunday evening, and a tribute will be aired immediately after the film.

ABC’s lineup for Sunday prime time is now the following:

6 p.m. - America’s Funniest Home Videos

7 p.m. - Black Panther (commercial free)

9 p.m. - Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King

Robin Roberts tweeted she will be anchoring the tribute to Boseman Sunday evening.

TONIGHT ON ABC: @Marvel’s Black Panther will air, commercial-free, starting at 8pmET. Immediately after the film I’m honored to anchor a live ABC News Special: “Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King,” starting at 10:20pmET #WakandaForever 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/MnDMwVAaW3 — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 30, 2020

ABC hasn’t announced when the originally scheduled episodes of Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game will air.

