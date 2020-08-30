Programming Note: ABC makes prime-time lineup change for Sunday, Black Panther to air commercial-free
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ABC has made a switch in programming for Sunday night in order to honor actor Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 at his Los Angeles area home Friday following a battle with colon cancer.
Boseman, who starred as Jackie Robinson in the film “42″ and James Brown in “Get on Up”, is also known for playing T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel universe.
To honor his career in film, ABC will be showing Black Panther commercial free on Sunday evening, and a tribute will be aired immediately after the film.
ABC’s lineup for Sunday prime time is now the following:
6 p.m. - America’s Funniest Home Videos
7 p.m. - Black Panther (commercial free)
9 p.m. - Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King
Robin Roberts tweeted she will be anchoring the tribute to Boseman Sunday evening.
ABC hasn’t announced when the originally scheduled episodes of Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game will air.
