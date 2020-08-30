Advertisement

President Trump to visit Kenosha this week

It is not yet known if the president will meet with Jacob Blake’s family.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that he will visit Kenosha on Tuesday this week after praising the National Guard for their help in calming the unrest in the area, after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police.

The White House said he will be meeting with law enforcement and examining the damage from protests that became violent in the city.

“We’ve had tremendous success as you know. We were finally able to get the go ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard. Send in the National Guard, within a few minutes of the guard, everybody cleared out and it became safe,” said President Trump.

It is not yet known if the president will meet with Jacob Blake’s family.

