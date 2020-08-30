Police monitor ‘unlawful protest’ in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police tell Action 2 News they continue to monitor what they call an “unlawful protest” in downtown Green Bay.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says a peaceful protest started on City Deck around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. As the size of the protest grew, Smith says some of the protesters tried to force themselves into area businesses turning it into an “unlawful protest.”

While no tear gas was deployed, Action 2 News has learned police did take fireworks away from protesters.

Smith confirms officers arrested as many as half of the protesters.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story as we learn new information.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.