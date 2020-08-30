Advertisement

Police monitor ‘unlawful protest’ in downtown Green Bay

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith confirms to Action 2 News multiple protesters have been arrested.
BLM protests leaves several arrested
BLM protests leaves several arrested(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police tell Action 2 News they continue to monitor what they call an “unlawful protest” in downtown Green Bay.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says a peaceful protest started on City Deck around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. As the size of the protest grew, Smith says some of the protesters tried to force themselves into area businesses turning it into an “unlawful protest.”

While no tear gas was deployed, Action 2 News has learned police did take fireworks away from protesters.

Smith confirms officers arrested as many as half of the protesters.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story as we learn new information.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pawffee Shop Cat Cafe celebrating one year anniversary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The Pawffee Shop Cat Cafe is celebrating its one year anniversary next week.

News

Woman receives fine, citation from Howard for Black Lives Matter protest

Updated: 4 hours ago
Woman receives fine, citation from Howard for Black Lives Matter protest

Sports

Bucks return to court, close out Magic with 4th consecutive win

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks advance to face Miami in the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs

News

Packers Mark Murphy on being asked to stick to sports: “I have to respectfully disagree”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers players have asked their bosses to speak out and act out against racism.

Latest News

News

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests following a police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.

News

Artstreet creates road show for this year’s event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Saturday’s Artstreet Road Show featured artists throughout the city, and was held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

News

Woman receives fine, citation from Howard for Black Lives Matter protest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Tia Johnson
Hannah Lundin, who spoke with Action 2 News earlier this week about the invoice sent by Ashwaubenon officials, says she has now received a fine and citation from Howard for a protest held there.

News

DHS: 9.4% of tests come back positive Saturday, percentage of active COVID-19 cases drops slightly

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say out of the new 8,752 test results received Saturday, 9.4% were positive. That percentage has been increasing since Tuesday, when it stood at 6.39%.

News

‘7 bullets, 7 days’: Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than a thousand people have gathered in Kenosha for a rally against police violence.

News

Packers rookies continue DreamDrive tradition

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the team, several rookie players traveled to practice from Lambeau Field on brand new Schwinn bicycles, which varied in size, to Ray Nitschke Field.