Police: 1 person shot in Green Bay
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police tell Action 2 News that one person has been shot in a Green Bay neighborhood.
A large police presence, including a SWAT team, could be seen in the 200 block of Oakland Avenue early Sunday afternoon.
The extent of the person’s injuries, as well as their condition, haven’t been released.
Police say multiple people were taken into custody.
Details are limited at this time - check back for updates as more information becomes available.
