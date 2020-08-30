Advertisement

Police: 1 person shot in Green Bay

1 shot on Oakland Avenue in Green Bay
1 shot on Oakland Avenue in Green Bay(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police tell Action 2 News that one person has been shot in a Green Bay neighborhood.

A large police presence, including a SWAT team, could be seen in the 200 block of Oakland Avenue early Sunday afternoon.

The extent of the person’s injuries, as well as their condition, haven’t been released.

Police say multiple people were taken into custody.

Details are limited at this time - check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Another 537 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by DHS, 3 new deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say another 5,099 COVID-19 tests have come back Sunday, with 537 people testing positive. The state’s total confirmed case count now sits at 75,337 since testing began in February.

News

Republican Party of Door County headquarters vandalized overnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Photos posted to the organization’s Facebook page showed graffiti painted on the building located in Sturgeon Bay.

News

Motorcyclist killed following 3 vehicle crash in Marinette County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Sheriff’s Office, this is the second traffic fatality in the county this year.

News

Car crash in Waushara County Leaves One Dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
A Waushara County car crash between a semi and a car leaves the driver of the car dead.

Latest News

Crime

Several Cars Stolen near Fox River Mall

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Cars are stolen in Fox River Mall area. Grand Chute Police and Outagamie County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

News

Police monitor ‘unlawful protest’ in downtown Green Bay

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police tell Action 2 News they continue to monitor what they call an “unlawful protest” in downtown Green Bay.

News

Pawffee Shop Cat Cafe celebrating one year anniversary

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The Pawffee Shop Cat Cafe is celebrating its one year anniversary next week.

News

Woman receives fine, citation from Howard for Black Lives Matter protest

Updated: 19 hours ago
Woman receives fine, citation from Howard for Black Lives Matter protest

Sports

Bucks return to court, close out Magic with 4th consecutive win

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks advance to face Miami in the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs

News

Packers Mark Murphy on being asked to stick to sports: “I have to respectfully disagree”

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers players have asked their bosses to speak out and act out against racism.