Police: 1 person shot in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police tell Action 2 News that one person has been shot in a Green Bay neighborhood.

A large police presence, including a SWAT team, could be seen in the 200 block of Oakland Avenue early Sunday afternoon.

The extent of the person’s injuries, as well as their condition, haven’t been released.

Police say multiple people were taken into custody.

Details are limited at this time - check back for updates as more information becomes available.

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence at the 200th block of S. Oakland Ave. Green Bay Police tell me one person was shot. @WBAY pic.twitter.com/E4ZJCQoQIR — Tia Johnson (@TiaJohnsonTV) August 30, 2020

