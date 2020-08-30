PLEASANT SUNDAY WEATHER

Today will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and less breezy conditions! Highs will stay in the lower 70s, meanwhile dew points stay in the 50s. Hopefully you can get out and enjoy some of the nice weather today.

A cold front and low pressure center will push through Wisconsin on Monday and Tuesday. Look for thickening clouds Monday morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms developing Monday afternoon. Most storms will end late Monday evening, but additional showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible south of highway 29 on Tuesday. In additional to the cloudy and wet weather, Monday will also be rather breezy. South/west wind will gusty up to 18-20 mph.

Wednesday will be dry, but the next round of showers and storms will push through the area on Thursday. Temperatures throughout the work week will range from the low to upper 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: N VEERING E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY: SW 10-20+ KTS WAVES: 2-5′

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity. A nice day! HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Seasonable cool. LOW: 57

MONDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Breezy at times with scattered storms developing. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun with scattered showers... thunder possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered storms... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.