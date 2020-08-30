Pawffee Shop Cat Cafe celebrating one year anniversary

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pawffee Shop Cat Cafe is celebrating its one year anniversary next week.

It’s a place where people can go to grab a coffee and hang out with adoptable cats.

“It’s still kind of surreal and crazy,” said Leah Enking.

A year ago Enking left a full time job to become co-owner of the Pawffee Shop in Grand Chute, opening it in partnership with Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary.

“Not really knowing what was going to happen, and were people going to like it or understand it,” said Enking.

On its first day people were lining up outside the door, and the love for the cat cafe and its mission to find kitties their forever home hasn’t wavered.

Even after temporarily shutting down earlier in the pandemic, Enking says people still found ways to support the Pawffee Shop through merchandise and gift card purchases.

“It’s really, really awesome to know that we’ve made that mark on the community and that they want to keep coming back and keep supporting us and making sure we are still here,” said Enking.

Since opening 41 cats have been adopted.

“It makes me smile to think of all the cats that have come through since day one and found homes now, and we get updates on them, and they’re so happy, and it’s just a really great feeling,” said Enking.

“You love to see them adopted but sort of hate to see them go because you get so attached to them,” said Karl Schmidt.

Supporters and volunteers like Schmidt say the cat cafe is like therapy.

“It’s pleasant, it’s quiet,” said Schmidt. “They purr, they play.”

Though it can be bittersweet, he’s passionate about finding the cats good homes. He even adopted one cat from the cafe himself.

“All we can do is show them love, and make sure that when they get a new home, that home has the same love,” said Schmidt.

Enking is happy to see customers back after reopening, and hopes the cafe can continue to grow in the years to come.

“I’m really proud and happy to be where we are,” said Enking.

Because of the pandemic a full-out celebration of the anniversary can’t be held. But Enking says they are offering 15 percent off food and drink on Tuesday, Sept. 1 in honor of one year in business.

For the Pawffee Shop hours and other information, head to its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.