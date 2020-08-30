Advertisement

Packers hold game-like practice inside Lambeau

Green Bay scrimmaged for nearly two hours on Sunday
Lambeau Practice
Lambeau Practice(WBAY)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers training camp ended with a game simulation inside Lambeau Field on Sunday. The team moves to a regular-season schedule this week with the season opener the week after.

Sunday’s session had players in their full game-day uniformed, coaches in their gameday positions and refs were also present. Although there was no live tackling, the first-team offense ran 51 plays and head coach Matt LaFleur got to see nearly 100 team reps. It was the fieriest practice yet.

“You know from an offensive perspective it sure seemed like the guys were into it,” LaFleur said. “I think there was good on both sides of the ball. I thought the guys were into it and definitely much cleaner than our last couple practices. So there was an improvement in that respect.”

The practice was nearly completely unscripted which kept players on their toes.

“Yeah, I think for the most part they did everything they could to make it as close to a preseason game as possible,” Defensive end Tyler Lancaster said via Zoom. “To me, it really felt like a gameday today and I think this is the best way we are going to get prepared.”

NOTES FROM PRACTICE

Offensive lineman Billy Turner did limp off the field at one point but did return to action.

Aaron Rodgers also endured a scare after colliding with Jamaal Williams during a handoff. Rodgers stayed down for a few moments but appeared no worse a few minutes later. He continued to practice.

The team will practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week before cut day on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bucks return to court, close out Magic with 4th consecutive win

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks advance to face Miami in the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs

News

Packers Mark Murphy on being asked to stick to sports: “I have to respectfully disagree”

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers players have asked their bosses to speak out and act out against racism.

Sports

Packers prepare to ramp up practice at Lambeau

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Packers prepare to ramp up practice at Lambeau as cut day is only a week away

News

Eastern Wisconsin Conference will play with few fans

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Each student-athlete will be provided with a number of tickets, which will vary by sport.

Latest News

Sports

Packers return to practice, but remain focused on social justice afterwards

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay's players have plans for protests during the season but don't expect to boycott games

News

Menominee Nation Arena getting out of bankruptcy

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
Fox Valley Pro Basketball says a U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved its reorganization plan this week.

Sports

Reds sweep Brewers in DH

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Reds sweep the first ever doubleheader played at Miller Park on Thursday.

Sports

Packers cancel practice, LaFleur explains decision

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay's coach read the room after team discussions on racism, and chose to call off the workout

Sports

Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT
Players met on Thursday to discuss the future of games in the bubble

Packers

Packers cancel Thursday’s practice in solidarity with Kenosha protests

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.