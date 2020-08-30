Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed following 3 vehicle crash in Marinette County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead following a three vehicle crash in Marinette County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the intersection of County B and Hartwig Road in the Town of Grover at 1:13 p.m.

After investigating the crash, it was determined the driver of a motorcycle was westbound on County B and was slowing down in order to turn left onto Hartwig Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says that’s when the motorcycle was hit from behind by a pick-up truck, which they say was driven by a 20-year-old Peshtigo man.

The bike was then sent into the path of an eastbound pick-up truck, driven by an 84-year-old Marinette man.

Authorities say the eastbound truck ran over the motorcyclist, who was identified as 73-year-old Verlon Voelker, of the Town of Grover.

Voelker was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash is still being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner.

The identities of the other drivers weren’t immediately provided to Action 2 News.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this is the second traffic fatality in the county this year.

