Kenosha curfew extended through at least Wednesday morning

KENOSHA, Wis. (WISN) - The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is extending the emergency curfew.

The curfew is now in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

It was initially set to expire Sunday.

The curfew is valid for all areas east of I-94.

Deputies said it would be enforced.

Hundreds of National Guard troops from Wisconsin, Arizona, Alabama and Michigan are in Kenosha.

President Donald Trump also called in members of the FBI, ATF, Homeland Security and the U.S. marshals.

The curfew means everyone needs to be home and off the streets by 7 p.m.

The department extended the curfew in anticipation of more protests following the police shooting last Sunday of Jacob Blake.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake in the back seven times in front of his three children.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate the shooting.

Sheskey and two other officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Blake remains in the hospital.

His family said he was paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake’s shooting has triggered nationwide protests.

They turned deadly when police said Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, shot two protesters Tuesday night.

He is being held in Lake County, Illinois, awaiting an extradition hearing back to Wisconsin.

