Republican Party of Door County headquarters vandalized overnight

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When members of the Republican Party of Door County woke up Sunday morning, they found their headquarters had been vandalized sometime during the overnight hours.

Photos posted to the organization’s Facebook page showed graffiti painted on the building located in Sturgeon Bay.

In addition, signs for Representatives Mike Gallagher, Joel Kitchens, and President Donald Trump were also vandalized.

Gallagher and Kitchens are expected to make remarks about the vandalism Sunday afternoon.

