Consumer Alert: How to report Social Security number scams, uptick in Apple technology impersonations

By Tammy Elliott
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your social security number is one of your most valuable pieces of information - nearly all of your financial and medical records are connected to it, which is why scammers will try anything to get it.

A viewer tells Action 2 News she lost thousands of dollars to threatening social security scam calls that told her to buy Amazon, Google and Target gift cards.

“It’s our top complaint, and it’s really frustrating because clearly it’s targeting people who are vulnerable or fearful during this time and it must work, or they wouldn’t go back to well for this same scam. It’s a scam where they call they threaten you, they tell you your social security number is in jeopardy, your bank account is in jeopardy. The Social Security Administration (SSA) obviously is never going to do that,” said Lara Sutherlin of the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

On its website, the SSA states at the top in bold red what you should do if you get a call that states something similar to the following:

“There is a legal enforcement action filed on your social security number for criminal activity.”

If there is indeed a problem, you will be mailed a letter from the SSA.

Wisconsin Consumer Protection officials say they’re seeing an uptick in tech scam calls impersonating Apple.

The scam call states the following:

“Press 1 to connect with Apple support advisor. Press 2 to listen to this message again.”

“Some people who’ve gotten this call and pressed the number have gotten 10 - 20 more calls a day so it’s a really insidious robocall scam,” said Sutherlin.

If you receive this type of call and still don’t press any numbers, you may still receive more calls, which could be several in a row.

The number that is stated in the message to reach Apple isn’t a support number, and you shouldn’t call back, answer, or press any numbers.

To report scams to the Wisconsin Consumer Protection hotline, you can do so by calling 800-422-7128.

