Car crash in Waushara County Leaves One Dead

A semi and car collided on State Highway 21
A car and semi collided on State Highway 21 leaving one woman dead.
A car and semi collided on State Highway 21 leaving one woman dead.
By Dana Munro
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash yesterday around 3 p.m. between a semi and a car in Waushara County, that killed a 50-year-old woman. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash, near the village of Coloma, was between a 2017 Volvo semi-tractor trailer and a 2019 Dodge Caravan.

The woman driving the car was flown from the scene to the Thedacare Hospital in Neenah and pronounced dead. The 66-year-old Wausau man driving the semi and the 74-year-old woman in the passenger seat, also from Wausau, were not hurt.

The semi was traveling west on State Highway 21 as the car was going eastward on the same highway. The cars collided near 4th avenue. It is not yet known what caused the crash.

Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Coloma First Responders and Theda Star helped at the scene.

