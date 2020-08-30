Another 537 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by DHS, 3 new deaths reported Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials say another 5,099 COVID-19 tests have come back Sunday, with 537 people testing positive. The state’s total confirmed case count now sits at 75,337 since testing began in February.

According to the Department of Health Services, 10.5% of the tests were positive for COVID-19, the illness brought on by the novel coronavirus.

Another 4,562 people tested negative, according to the DHS.

The disease’s death toll slightly increased, with health officials reporting an additional three deaths since Saturday. This brings the number of Wisconsinites who have died from the virus to 1,122.

The number of active cases is now at 7,498 people, a decrease of 90 from Saturday. Recovered cases rose to 66,699, an increase of 624. Although the death rate percentage has stayed at 1.5% for several days, the percentage of active cases dropped by .1% on Sunday to 10%, and the recovery percentage increased by .2% to 88.6%.

The state considers a person recovered if they survive 30 days from diagnosis or the onset of symptoms or had their release from isolation or absence of symptoms medically documented (see the list of symptoms at the end of this article).

29 more patients were hospitalized for COVID-19. The number of current COVID-19 patients in hospitals decreased from 309 on Saturday to 268 on Sunday. The number of those patients in ICU decreased from 103 to 90 on Sunday. There are 157 patients in hospitals awaiting test results.

Since February, 5,804 people have been hospitalized for COVID treatment, or 7.7% of cases, a percentage that held steady from Saturday.

The percentage of licensed medical beds in Wisconsin decreased from 24% to 22% on Sunday.

The state has 86 public and private labs capable of processing 26,591 tests per day, but health experts have cited a lack of supplies and fewer people seeking out testing for the lower numbers. In addition, state officials say another 25 labs are planning to do testing.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

