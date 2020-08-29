Advertisement

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Paley Center in New York. Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg met with civil rights leaders Tuesday, July 7, 2020, including the organizers of a widespread advertising boycott of the social network over hate speech on its platform, in an effort to convince critics that it is doing everything it can to rid its service of hate, abuse and misinformation.
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Paley Center in New York. Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg met with civil rights leaders Tuesday, July 7, 2020, including the organizers of a widespread advertising boycott of the social network over hate speech on its platform, in an effort to convince critics that it is doing everything it can to rid its service of hate, abuse and misinformation.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) - Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests following a police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.

Facebook’s CEO says the page for the “Kenosha Guard” violated the social media site’s policies and had been flagged by “a bunch of people.”

Facebook took down the page Wednesday, after a 17-year-old allegedly killed two people and wounded a third.

Zuckerberg made his comments Friday in a video posted on Facebook.

Zuckerberg said Facebook hasn’t found any evidence that Rittenhouse was aware of the Kenosha Guard page.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

