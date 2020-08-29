Woman receives fine, citation from Howard for Black Lives Matter protest

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere woman who received an invoice from the Village of Ashwaubenon for a Black Lives Matter protest she organized last month says she has received a citation from a different municipality in the Green Bay area.

Hannah Lundin, who spoke with Action 2 News about the invoice sent by Ashwaubenon officials, says she has now received a fine and citation from the Village of Howard.

The nearly $800 invoice sent by Ashwaubenon officials was for officers having to direct traffic and enlist the help of other agencies because of the protest, according to the Village. In addition, village officials also said protesters marched through major streets such as Lombardi and Oneida after being warned that coming off the sidewalk would require a special event permit to be legal.

ACLU guidelines also say certain events such as marches or parades that don’t stay on the sidewalk require a permit.

Now, Lundin says the Village of Howard sent her a $7,000 fine for a protest she organized there.

“They served me mine at 7:30 a.m. at my home. They scared me and my kids. They banged on my door like I was a drug lord,” said Lundin.

Lundin’s fiance, Tevin Taylor, who also has to appear in court, says the fines and invoices are being given to keep them quiet.

“If anything they gave us more motivation to be even louder,” said Taylor.

The couple says they plan to go to court and plead not guilty to the ordinance violation.

