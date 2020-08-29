Advertisement

Woman receives fine, citation from Howard for Black Lives Matter protest

Village of Howard
Village of Howard(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff and Tia Johnson
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere woman who received an invoice from the Village of Ashwaubenon for a Black Lives Matter protest she organized last month says she has received a citation from a different municipality in the Green Bay area.

Hannah Lundin, who spoke with Action 2 News about the invoice sent by Ashwaubenon officials, says she has now received a fine and citation from the Village of Howard.

The nearly $800 invoice sent by Ashwaubenon officials was for officers having to direct traffic and enlist the help of other agencies because of the protest, according to the Village. In addition, village officials also said protesters marched through major streets such as Lombardi and Oneida after being warned that coming off the sidewalk would require a special event permit to be legal.

ACLU guidelines also say certain events such as marches or parades that don’t stay on the sidewalk require a permit.

RELATED: Dozens gather in support of woman billed for police costs after organizing protests

Now, Lundin says the Village of Howard sent her a $7,000 fine for a protest she organized there.

“They served me mine at 7:30 a.m. at my home. They scared me and my kids. They banged on my door like I was a drug lord,” said Lundin.

Lundin’s fiance, Tevin Taylor, who also has to appear in court, says the fines and invoices are being given to keep them quiet.

“If anything they gave us more motivation to be even louder,” said Taylor.

The couple says they plan to go to court and plead not guilty to the ordinance violation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Packers Mark Murphy on fans asking to stick to sports: “I have to respectfully disagree”

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers players have asked their bosses to speak out and act out against racism.

News

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests following a police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.

News

Artstreet creates road show for this year’s event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Saturday’s Artstreet Road Show featured artists throughout the city, and was held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

News

DHS: 9.4% of tests come back positive Saturday, percentage of active COVID-19 cases drops slightly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say out of the new 8,752 test results received Saturday, 9.4% were positive. That percentage has been increasing since Tuesday, when it stood at 6.39%.

Latest News

News

‘7 bullets, 7 days’: Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than a thousand people have gathered in Kenosha for a rally against police violence.

News

Packers rookies continue DreamDrive tradition

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the team, several rookie players traveled to practice from Lambeau Field on brand new Schwinn bicycles, which varied in size, to Ray Nitschke Field.

Cancer

Medical Experts say Colon and Rectal Cancers are on the Rise in Young Adults

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Cases of Colon and Rectal Cancers on the rise in young adults, American Cancer Society reported.

News

Schools face substitute teacher shortage

Updated: 19 hours ago
Schools say they're competing with businesses, like Kwik Trip, with better wages and hours

News

Fox Valley churches pray for racial reconciliation

Updated: 19 hours ago
Members of at least 15 churches gathered at Appleton's Pierce Park

Back To School

As school districts reopen during pandemic, many struggle to find teachers, substitutes

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Spokes people with the DPI say the teacher shortage is nothing new and those choosing the career has been on the decline for the last decade.