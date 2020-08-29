SUNNY, BUT QUITE BREEZY

As low pressure and a cold front continue to pull away from northeast Wisconsin, breezy northwest wind will gust up to 25 mph this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and conditions will be dry. Highs will reach the low to middle 70s (Green Bay Average: 76°).

Sunday will also be a very nice day with sunshine returning and pleasant weather all around. The dew point will remain low and highs stay in the lower 70s.

The upcoming week will feature several chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. As it stands now, the best chances will be Monday, Tuesday and again on Thursday. Temperatures remain in the 70s during the next week, and humidity creeps back up slightly on Monday. .

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

SATURDAY: NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: N VEERING E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and less humid. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Any storms end early. Then decreasing clouds, dropping humidity. LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A nice day! HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with scattered thundershowers late. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Showers possible SOUTH. HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy and slightly humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy with a few showers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 70

