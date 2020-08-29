Advertisement

Packers rookies continue DreamDrive tradition

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple Packers rookies were able to participate in the DreamDrive bike ride tradition Saturday morning.

According to the team, several rookie players traveled to practice from Lambeau Field on brand new Schwinn bicycles, which varied in size, to Ray Nitschke Field.

After riding the bikes over, the players then autographed the bikes.

The Packers say eight of the bikes will be donated to local charities to be used as auction items to raise money for their causes.

Two of the bikes - an adult size and a kid size - will be part of a fan sweepstakes from September 10 - 24.

Traditionally, Packers players ride children’s bikes to and from practice at training camp, however due to the pandemic, that tradition has been put on hold this year.

The team shared a video on Facebook Saturday morning of quarterback Jordan Love and running back AJ Dillon riding bikes to practice for the first time.

