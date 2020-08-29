Packers prepare to ramp up practice at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers held their eleventh practice of training camp at Ray Nitschke Field. It was a sloppy one with fumbles, turnovers, and players lined up incorrectly as well.

“I certainly don’t think it was up to our standard and that is what I talked to the guys about,” Head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Every time we step on that field, we gotta have that urgency and that attention detail.”

Players will need to find that urgency quick as their practice inside Lambeau on Sunday could be their most important to date.

“It’s going to be our closest opportunity to a game-like experience,” LaFleur explained. “We are going to have our guys in their uniforms, we will have coaches in the press box, we will have our headsets on. "

The Packers head coach also confirmed officials will be at the practice as well. With no preseason games, it’s been hard to truly evaluate players.

“I think whenever you have more competitive periods you put a little more stock in that so to say,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “Nothing can replace the preseason games.”

The final Lambeau practice will be extremely important for players fighting for a roster spot. Receiver Reggie Begelton is one of those players. He spent time playing in the Canadian Football League before getting his opportunity in Green Bay.

“I can only control what I can control and you have to go with that mindset or you will really drive yourself crazy,” Begelton said. “You are going to make mistakes, we are human, it is human nature to make mistakes. But can you learn from those mistakes? That is what the coaches want to see.”

LaFleur also said the Packers will have unscripted periods that will challenge players and show the coaches where exactly players are.

“We are always evaluating our roster and have an idea of what it could look like,” LaFleur said, “If we aren’t seeing something from a certain individual, we have to put them in the position to make sure we get the evaluation we need.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.