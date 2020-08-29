Advertisement

Packers Mark Murphy on being asked to stick to sports: “I have to respectfully disagree”

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy is speaking out on social injustice, and posted a video late Saturday afternoon sharing his thoughts with fans and community members.

The Packers players have asked their bosses to speak out and act out against racism, and although the team doesn’t have an owner, Murphy is stepping up.

“We feel this is an issue that obviously impacts the Black community, but it’s not up to just the Black community to solve this issue. It’s on all of us,” said Murphy. “I often hear from fans we should just stick to sports. I have to respectfully disagree. Sports has a long history of speaking out for positive change- Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson. And right here in Green Bay, Vince Lombardi. He was ahead of his time, signing and supporting Black players when few in the league did. We wouldn’t have our 13 world championships if it wasn’t for Vince Lombardi. He also went to local businesses and said ’If you discriminate against my Black players, your business is off-limits to the entire team.’”

In the video, Murphy also called on NFL owners to help make a difference in fighting racism.

“They are in powerful, privileged positions, and can make a huge difference. And obviously have close relations with everybody in all their organizations. It’s time to make changes. As an organization, we will continue to find ways to support the Black community because Black Lives Matter. Fighting racism is not an issue the Packers will shy away from,” said Murphy.

Murphy also announced an additional $250,000 grant for social justice on top of the $500,000 already pledged in Saturday’s video.

In addition, Murphy announced Johnsonville Tailgate Village will be a polling station for the upcoming November election.

Click here to watch the full video.

