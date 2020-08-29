Medical Experts say Colon and Rectal Cancers are on the Rise in Young Adults

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the news of “Black Panther” actor, 43-year-old Chadwick Boseman’s death saddens Americans this morning, medical experts report new information about the disease he died of: Colon Cancer.

Experts said both Colon and Rectal Cancers were on the rise in young adults. The American Cancer Society reported that cases have been going up for people under 50-years-old since the mid-1990s.

The American Cancer Society is now recommending regular screenings starting at age 45, rather than the original recommendation of age 50.

Experts are unclear on what is causing the change; some suggest the obesity epidemic in America may be contributing.

