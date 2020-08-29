Large prayer group in Appleton calls for racial reconciliation

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of Fox Valley churches came together Friday in Appleton’s Pierce Park to show unity and promote racial reconciliation.

The group says at least 15 churches got together to pray and worship as one large group.

An organizer says the event was meant to unify people in a time of division. He said it allows people to come together and find things they agree on with a goal that people will walk away with the ability to forgive others.

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to agree on every single thing, but it’s important that we find things that we can agree on so that we won’t allow those things we disagree on to cause separation,” Pastor Charles Butler of Breakthrough Covenant Church in Appleton said.

Pastor Butler said the goal was not to pass any judgments about recent events in Kenosha but rather to acknowledge ways to avoid division in the community.

