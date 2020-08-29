Advertisement

Family of Jacob Blake lead march and rally, call for end to police violence

Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Family members of Jacob Blake are leading a march and rally in Kenosha to call for an end to police violence.

Event organizers say Saturday’s demonstration will include a march to the Kenosha County Courthouse and speeches by members of Blake’s family, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey was responding to a domestic abuse call Sunday when he shot Blake in the back.

Blake is Black.

His family says he’s paralyzed.

The shooting was captured on cellphone video.

It’s sparked days of protests in Kenosha against racial injustice and police brutality,

