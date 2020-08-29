Advertisement

Eastern Wisconsin Conference will play with few fans

Chilton-Two Rivers football game
Chilton-Two Rivers football game(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With less than two weeks before many high-risk high school sports can start to practice, one area conference is preparing for the upcoming fall season.

The Eastern Wisconsin Conference announced Friday it won’t sell general admission tickets to spectators.

Conference officials want to limit attendance at sporting events. Each athlete will be provided with a number of tickets, which will vary by sport.

For outdoor events like football and soccer, each student-athlete gets 4 tickets. Indoor events like volleyball will offer 2 tickets per athlete. No fans will be allowed to watch swimming.

The conference includes Brillion, Chilton, Kiel, (Manitowoc) Roncalli, New Holstein, Sheboygan Falls, Two Rivers and Valders.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Large prayer group in Appleton calls for racial reconciliation

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Members of 15 churches prayed together in Pierce Park

News

Little Chute Village Hall closed due to coronavirus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The building will reopen Monday at the earliest.

News

Police association: Jacob Blake physically struggled with officers before shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified two more officers who were at the scene of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha.

News

Coronavirus outbreak at Kaukauna nursing home

Updated: 3 hours ago
St. Paul Elder Services has 19 active cases and a COVID-19 death this week

Latest News

Sports

Packers return to practice, but remain focused on social justice afterwards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay's players have plans for protests during the season but don't expect to boycott games

News

Kaukauna nursing home experiencing COVID-19 outbreak, wants community help

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services has noted hundreds of long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Those establishments, like nursing homes, often house a lot of people who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.

News

Kanye West sues in Brown County to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
West's lawsuit says the elections commission exceeded its authority when it rejected his presidential nomination papers.

News

Restoring a natural area of Green Bay

Updated: 5 hours ago
It's a bird watchers paradise and the city hopes to attract more birds and people there

News

Jacob Blake’s family speaks at March on Washington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Blake’s family was front and center at the March on Washington Friday afternoon.

Crime

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings delays extradition to Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
An Illinois judge has delayed an extradition hearing for a teen charged with shooting three people during unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.