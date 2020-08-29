Eastern Wisconsin Conference will play with few fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With less than two weeks before many high-risk high school sports can start to practice, one area conference is preparing for the upcoming fall season.

The Eastern Wisconsin Conference announced Friday it won’t sell general admission tickets to spectators.

Conference officials want to limit attendance at sporting events. Each athlete will be provided with a number of tickets, which will vary by sport.

For outdoor events like football and soccer, each student-athlete gets 4 tickets. Indoor events like volleyball will offer 2 tickets per athlete. No fans will be allowed to watch swimming.

The conference includes Brillion, Chilton, Kiel, (Manitowoc) Roncalli, New Holstein, Sheboygan Falls, Two Rivers and Valders.

