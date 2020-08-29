DHS: 9.4% of tests come back positive Saturday, percentage of active COVID-19 cases drops slightly

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials say out of the new 8,752 test results received Saturday, 9.4% were positive. That percentage has been increasing since Tuesday, when it stood at 6.39%.

That means another 819 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the illness brought on by the novel coronavirus, while another 7,933 people tested negative for the virus, according to the Department of Health Services.

The disease’s death toll has also increased, with health officials reporting another six people who died since Friday, bringing the number of Wisconsinites who have died from the virus to 1,119. One new death was reported in both Waukesha and Manitowoc Counties, while another four deaths were reported in Milwaukee County.

The number of active cases is now at 7,588 people, an increase of three from Friday. Recovered cases also rose, to 66,075 people. Although the death rate percentage has stayed at 1.5% for several days, the percentage of active cases dropped by .2% on Saturday to 10.1%, and the recovery percentage also increased by .2% to 88.4%.

62 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties reported an increase in cases on Saturday. In Upper Michigan, seven out of the 15 counties reported an increase.

The state considers a person recovered if they survive 30 days from diagnosis or the onset of symptoms or had their release from isolation or absence of symptoms medically documented (see the list of symptoms at the end of this article).

39 more patients were hospitalized for COVID-19. The number of current COVID-19 patients in hospitals increased from 291 on Friday to 309 on Saturday. The number of those patients in ICU increased from 96 to 103 on Saturday. There are 116 patients in hospitals awaiting test results.

Since February, 5,775 people have been hospitalized for COVID treatment, or 7.7% of cases, a percentage that dropped slightly from Friday’s report of 7.8%.

The percentage of licensed medical beds in Wisconsin increased to 24% on Saturday.

The state has 86 public and private labs capable of processing 26,591 tests per day, but health experts have cited a lack of supplies and fewer people seeking out testing for the lower numbers. In addition, state officials say another 25 labs are planning to do testing.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. County health department numbers may be different:

Wisconsin

Adams - 108 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 34 cases (1 death)

Barron - 371 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 44 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 5,319 cases (+57) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 60 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 40 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 491 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 342 cases (+11)

Clark – 239 cases (+3) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 349 case (+5) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 102 cases (+3)

Dane – 5,387 cases (+57) (40 deaths)

Dodge – 1,120 cases (+18) (5 deaths)

Door - 128 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 249 cases (+5)

Dunn - 173 cases

Eau Claire - 790 cases (+10) (6 deaths)

Florence - 24 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 1,081 cases (+28) (9 deaths)

Forest - 77 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Grant - 432 cases (+6) (17 deaths)

Green - 265 cases (+3) (1 death)

Green Lake - 90 cases (+2)

Iowa - 118 cases (+3)

Iron - 121 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jackson - 76 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 889 cases (+19) (6 deaths)

Juneau - 193 cases (+4) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,939 cases (+10) (62 deaths)

Kewaunee - 169 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,156 cases (+23) (1 death)

Lafayette - 185 cases

Langlade - 84 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 82 cases (+1) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 513 cases (+8) (2 deaths) (+1)

Marathon - 771 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Marinette - 602 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Marquette - 89 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 28 cases

Milwaukee – 23,977 (+136) (489 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 280 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 419 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Oneida - 210 cases (+5)

Outagamie - 1,799 cases (+58) (19 deaths)

Ozaukee - 897 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 46 cases

Pierce - 289 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Polk - 171 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Portage - 587 cases (+18) (1 death)

Price - 36 cases

Racine - 3,988 cases (+28) (89 deaths)

Richland - 47 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,667 (+26) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 24 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 634 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 157 cases

Shawano – 262 cases (+4)

Sheboygan - 1,022 cases (+8) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 628 cases (+10) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 98 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 411 cases (2 deaths)

Vernon - 97 cases (+3)

Vilas - 102 cases (+4)

Walworth - 1,689 cases (+16) (27 deaths)

Washburn – 63 cases (+3)

Washington - 1,595 cases (+30) (29 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,525 cases (+50) (74 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 655 cases (+8) (17 deaths)

Waushara - 152 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,493 cases (+32) (21 deaths)

Wood - 450 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 36 cases

Delta – 120 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 64 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 133 cases (+1) (1 death)

Houghton – 58 cases (+3)

Iron – 28 cases (+1) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 5 cases (Revised by state from 20)

Mackinac - 26 cases

Marquette - 207 cases (+3 ) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 213 cases (+1)

Ontonagon – 33 cases

Schoolcraft - 14 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

