Bucks return to court, close out Magic with 4th consecutive win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The NBA playoffs are back underway after a three-day pause in protest of the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend. The Milwaukee Bucks beat Orlando 118-104 to take their first-round series against Orlando.

Game 5 of the Orlando-Milwaukee Eastern Conference first-round series 4 games to 1. The Milwaukee win completed the Eastern Conference first round in just 17 games. That’s the fastest opening round, in either conference, since the league went to the best-of-seven format in 2003.

Oklahoma City is taking on Houston in a series tied 2-2. The Rockets have 77 3-pointers so far in this series, putting them on pace to be the first team in NBA history to make 100 in a single series. The record for any series is 95, set by the Rockets in the West semifinals last season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a 3-1 lead in their series with Portland and a win tonight would send them to the second round for the first time since 2012. LeBron James’ teams are 13-0 all-time in first-round series. James has walked off a winner in 57 of his 68 career first-round games with Cleveland and Miami.

8/29/2020 5:36:44 PM (GMT -5:00)

