Artstreet creates road show for this year’s event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Although the traditional Green Bay Artstreet event was canceled this year due to the pandemic, organizers created a new show this year.

Saturday’s Artstreet Road Show featured artists throughout the city, and was held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For nearly 40 years, Artstreet brought local artists outside of their studios and to the streets to present their artwork with live music, food and about 200 vendors.

The new event allows for social distancing, and artists will be outside their homes, galleries and local businesses showcasing their work.

A free prize drawing and raffle baskets will be available to bid on at the mosaic art booth located at the Art Garage, where we’re told 16 vendors showcased their work.

“I really wanted to continue to support the artists in this community, being that this is a really big event and probably a main source of income for the artists. Having everything else throughout the year be canceled, we thought it was important to have something to give them that opportunity to show their work and make some sales as well,” said Tristin St. Mary, the Art Garage Administrative Manager.

Artists sold everything from jewelry to paintings to various pieces of woodwork.

