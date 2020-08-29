A BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY EXPECTED!!!

Skies will stay mainly clear this evening, and the wind will weaken with time. Temperatures should settle into the mid 40s for lows NORTH with low-to-mid 50s across east-central Wisconsin. Some patchy fog could develop, otherwise look for mostly sunny skies Sunday morning.

It will be a pleasant day with the low humidity continuing. Highs should be in the low-to-mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter; turning from north to east, but only at 5-10 mph. Lows will stay in the mid 50s at night with highs Monday into the middle 70s.

Monday should start dry, but clouds will increase and thicken through the day. Scattered storms will develop with rain being most likely across northern areas. Mostly cloudy skies stick around on Tuesday and occasional showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Tuesday will be a little cooler with lower 70s for highs. It may feel slightly humid mid-week as highs get into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front sweeps through on Thursday and it will be cooler and less humid next weekend, following the frontal passage. Spotty storms are possible as the front arrives, but right now it looks like most of the rain will stay NORTH of Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Check back for updates.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Wind weakens. Mainly clear and cool. Patchy fog could develop. LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity. A nice day! HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Breezy at times with scattered storms developing. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun with scattered showers... thunder possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered storms... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 74

