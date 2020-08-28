Wisconsin Senate to hold special session on police reform

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate will hold a special session Monday called by Gov. Tony Evers to address a package of police reform measures in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The chamber will not debate anything immediately. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Friday that the Legislature will work through “dozens of proposals” in the coming months.

Lawmakers are required to at least begin special sessions called by the governor, but they are not required to take action.

