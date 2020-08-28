Advertisement

Wisconsin applies for weekly $300 lost wages assistance

It’s retroactive to the week ending in Aug. 1.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security has extended jobless benefits another 20 weeks as the state’s unemployment numbers continue to soar because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security has extended jobless benefits another 20 weeks as the state’s unemployment numbers continue to soar because of the coronavirus pandemic.(MGN Image)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development has applied for lost wages assistance from the federal government.

On Thursday, the state submitted a grant application for Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Lost Wages Assistance program. The state is waiting for approval.

If approved, the state will get funds to give an additional $300 per week to eligible unemployment recipients.

That means people on unemployment could get up to $670 per week before taxes.

It’s retroactive to the week ending in Aug. 1.

Those who are eligible for the extra $300 must receive at least $100 in Unemployment Insurance. They also must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wisconsin workers continue to face financial burdens and stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are working hard to ensure folks across the state are able to access the support they need,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “While I am grateful to be able to provide an additional $300 to eligible claimants, Wisconsin needs Congress and the Trump administration to come to an agreement on a continued, robust response to the pandemic. Our unemployed workers deserve certainty regarding the support that will be available to them while our state and nation continue to weather this unprecedented crisis.”

STATE UNEMPLOYMENT WEBSITE: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Green Bay superintendent talks virtual learning decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
Green Bay Area Public School District Superintendent Stephen Murley is in charge of one of Wisconsin’s largest school districts.

News

WATCH: Green Bay superintendent asks for patience

Updated: 1 hour ago
How families can help make the year a success.

News

WATCH: Green Bay superintendent talks Back 2 School

Updated: 1 hour ago
Stephen Murley talks the virtual learning decision.

Crime

State releases names of two more officers in Jacob Blake investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the names of two more officers who were at the scene during the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Latest News

News

ArtStreet lives on in road show format

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
Artists will be selling jewelry, paintings, wood work and more.

News

WATCH: Green Bay takes ArtStreet on the road

Updated: 4 hours ago
ArtStreet Road Show is Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

News

Power 2 Choose: Tracey Robertson

Updated: 9 hours ago
Oshkosh author and anti-racism educator Tracey Robertson talks about what gives her hope

News

Green Bay considers police body cameras

Updated: 9 hours ago
Green Bay's police chief answers questions about the use of body cameras

News

Law enforcement leaders criticize governor's comments on Blake shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sheriff's and police organizations sent a letter to the governor and lt. governor

News

Jewelers Mutual helps fill backpacks for students in need

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Jewelers Mutual Group and Kids in Need Foundation filled 2,000 backpacks with supplies