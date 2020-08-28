STRONG THUNDERSTORMS TODAY, THEN A NICE WEEKEND

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... On and off thunderstorms are expected today. They could be heavy or even severe with high winds, hail and heavy rainfall. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for areas near and SOUTH of Highway 10. Look for a round of big storms during the mid-to late morning hours, followed by more scattered strong storms late this afternoon.

After the storms end towards sunset, we’ll get a northwest breeze. That wind will usher in drier, more comfortable air for the weekend. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the mid 70s on Saturday, and then closer to 70 degrees on Sunday.

Next week looks for seasonable as we head into early September. Look for more highs in the 70s, with some rain chances late Monday and Tuesday, with perhaps another chance on Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY

TODAY: SE/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Thunderstorms at times... Possibly strong. Cooler, but humid. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Storms end early. Mostly cloudy. Less humid late. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and less humid. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 76 LOW 50

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A nice day! HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with scattered thundershowers late. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Showers possible SOUTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy and a bit humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy with a few showers. HIGH: 76

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.