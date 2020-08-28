Advertisement

Reds sweep Brewers in DH

Brewers muster little offense in first doubleheader at Miller Park
Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama (4) slides in safely at home past the tag of Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - GAME ONE

Jesse Winker homered twice, prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Thursday in a doubleheader opener one day after both teams opted not to play to protest racial injustice.

The reactions by the teams followed the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. Other major league teams have since followed, with seven games postponed Thursday.

Winker had a two-run shot in the fifth, his eighth, to put the Reds up 5-0 and a solo shot in the third.

Reds starter Sonny Gray (5-1) allowed four singles over five scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two. Gray escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second, getting Eric Sogard on an inning-ending liner to right.

Omar Narvaez accounted for Milwaukee’s run with a solo homer, his second, in the sixth off Nate Jones.

The 22-year-old Garcia, called up Wednesday, singled with two outs in the second on a slow roller that hit the bag at third, sending Freddy Galvis to second. Curt Casali followed with an RBI single to left to put the Reds up 1-0.

Nick Castellanos opened the third inning with his 10th homer, sending a 2-2 pitch from Adrian Houser 395 feet to center. Winker followed a drive to left for his seventh homer to make it 3-0.

Houser (1-3) allowed four runs and nine hits in four innings as the Reds snapped a four-game losing streak.

Castellanos doubled off the glove of third baseman Sogard to open the fifth, chasing Houser. Winker greeted Alex Claudio with a drive to left center.

Castellanos added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it 6-0.

GAME TWO

Wade Miley allowed one hit over four scoreless innings to help the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-0 victory and doubleheader sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night, one day after both teams opted not to play to protest racial injustice.

The reactions by the teams followed the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. Other major league teams have since followed, with seven games postponed Thursday.

Miley, making his third start after a stint on the injured list, allowed only a leadoff single in the third, striking out three and walking one, with a hit batter.

Miley, 14-6 with Houston last season, entered with a 9.72 ERA. He had lasted just 1 2/3 innings in each of his first two starts, sandwich around time on the IL. He went five innings his last time out, allowing three earned runs.

Lucas Sims (2-0) walked two in two scoreless innings for the victory and Raisel Iglesias completed the one-hitter with a perfect ninth.

The Reds combined two singles and Kyle Farmer’s double and a hit batter for two runs in the second off starter Josh Lindblom (1-2).

CAIN SPEAKS OUT

Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who opted out of the remainder of the season after playing in five games, said a large part of his decision was based on his faith.

“The reason I opted out was, of course, for COVID reasons, but this lifestyle and everything that’s going on in 2020 has definitely opened my eyes so I felt the need to opt out not only for the COVID reasons, but also trying to get my life right with God,” Cain said.

“This year has been crazy,” he added. “It’s been a tough year. I’m definitely at a loss for words with all the things going on right now. It’s just tough. The way things are going, it’s tough to see, it’s tough to deal with. We always want things to just get better.”

